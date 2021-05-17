BMH-NM Named Top 100 Hospital by Fortune/IBM Watson

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list.

This is the first time Baptist North Mississippi has been recognized as one of the top-performing Medium Community Hospitals in the United States. The annual list was

recently published by Fortune.

IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675

short-term, acute care, and non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes

excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial

health.

IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may

help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high

performance.

This year’s ranking of top hospitals also introduces a measure of hospitals’ contributions

to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns

Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components:

Assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care

Identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner

teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs

teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs Focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress.

Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best-practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.

“Baptist North Mississippi is dedicated to our mission of saving lives and serving the

surrounding communities at a time when our mission has never been more important,”

said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator. “Delivering compassionate, quality care

during a pandemic has been a challenge, which is why this honor is especially significant.

We are grateful for the selfless dedication of our leaders, physicians, staff and especially

our frontline caregivers for their remarkable service.”

Staff report