Jacob Gonzalez Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

Jacob Gonzalez at first base. Photo by Carleigh Holt

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named as the SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office on Monday.

This past week, Gonzalez went 8-for-14 with a .571/.667/1.214 slash line, four walks, six runs scored, three home runs and seven RBI, including his first career multi-homer game.



The freshman out of Glendora, California started hot on Wednesday, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI and a home run in a midweek win over Little Rock.



After a quiet Friday night against No. 2 Vanderbilt, Gonzalez logged one of Ole Miss’ five hits and scored one of its two runs in Saturday’s defeat—but after a modest start to the series, he erupted on Sunday to ensure a Rebel series victory.



In the series finale, Gonzalez reached base all five times he stepped to the plate, going 3-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored, four RBI and two home runs. He drew a walk in the third inning and soon thereafter notched the second of 10 runs scored by the Rebels in the frame, beating a throw to the plate with a spectacular Superman dive. Later in the inning, Gonzalez punctuated the rally, crushing a two-run home run to right field for the ninth and 10th runs of the frame.

In the eighth inning, Gonzalez hit another home run to secure the Rebels 13-10 win over the Commodores.

Gonzalez and the Rebels return to Swayze on Tuesday as they play host to UT Martin. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Staff report