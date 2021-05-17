Monday, May 17, 2021
OPD Charges Grenada Man With Paying Minor for Sex

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Grenada recently for allegedly paying a minor for sex.

Cleophus Donnelly

On March 30, officers were investigating a call in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue West when one of the suspects left the scene and went to a hotel in the 1100 block of Frontage Road.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Cleophus Donnelly, 32, of Grenada met with a 17-year-old juvenile at the hotel and paid her for sex.

On Thursday, the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donnelly on an OPD warrant for procuring sexual servitude of a minor.

Donnelly was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center from Grenada and given a $75,000 bond from a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Staff report

