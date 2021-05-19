Two Years After Her Murder, Dominique Clayton’s Family Still Waits for Justice

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It was two years ago today that Dominique “Lucy” Clayton was shot to death while sleeping in her Brittany Woods Estate home.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her youngest son around 2 p.m. on May 19.

Two days later, police arrested former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne and charged him with her murder.

Dominique “Lucy” Clayton. Photo via Facebook

Two years later, Kinne is still being held at the Union County Jail awaiting trial.

Two years later, Clayton’s family is still waiting for justice in the death of their loved one while they continue to maintain her memorial outside of the family’s home.

According to a scheduling order filed in the Lafayette County Circuit Court last month, a tentative trial date has been set for Oct. 11. It remains to be seen whether attorneys will file for yet another continuance.

Police and family said the two were in a romantic relationship despite Kinne being married at the time. He was with Oxford Police Department for four years before being terminated after his arrest.

The family said Clayton believed she was pregnant and told Kinne a few days prior to her being killed. Pregnancy has not been confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Since Kinne was indicted for capital murder by a grand jury in August 2019, he has been granted at least four continuances, with the COVID-19 pandemic providing a year-long continuance as courts were basically shut down.

Matthew Kinne is charged with capital murder in the death of Dominique “Lucy” Clayton. Photo by Talbert Toole

Kinne is being represented by local attorney Tony Farese who had not responded as of Wednesday to an email asking whether Kinne was expected to stand trial in October.

Kinne’s arrest led to two other police officers resigning from OPD due to possible improprieties in the handling of the investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation.

Clayton family attorney Carlos Moore filed a $5 million insurance claim with the city of Oxford in 2019. No formal lawsuit has been filed against OPD or the city of Oxford. City officials have stated they cannot comment on potential litigation matters.

Clayton’s sister, Shyjuan Clayton, said the family wants one thing – justice for Dominique.

“We really want the trial to speed up,” Shyjuan said Wednesday. “It’s really been ongoing. We appreciate the support from everyone.”