Jail Escapee Seen in Lafayette County; Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man who escaped from Quitman County Jail on May 9 has been seen in Lafayette County, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Keith Coleman Jr., 26, was last seen in the area of Highway 30 and Campground Road.

The Sheriff’s Department has parts of the roads blocked off and traffic is heavy in the area.

Coleman is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a Black male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing one red Puma shoe.

He ran away from the jail on May 9 and has eluded law enforcement since. He was believed to have been in Panola County. He was in jail originally on drug charges but bonded out. He was arrested again for aggravated assualt, according to local news reports.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts should call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.