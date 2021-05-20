Oxford School District Offers Free Summer Meals to All Children

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Free breakfast and lunch meals for area children age 18 and younger will be served June 7-July 23.

The Summer Meals program offered by the Oxford School District is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We are always about getting kids fed with the nutrition they need during the summer months,” said Director of Child Nutrition Dan Westmoreland. “This is an opportunity for us to feed anyone who lives in the area. That’s what I love about this program.”

There are no residence, proof of income or application requirements to receive free meals, and participating children do not need to be students at Oxford schools. Lafayette County children and their families are welcome to attend. Transportation is not provided.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Adults may purchase meals at $1.75 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

Three locations will be open to the public for dine-in or carryout options:

Oxford Intermediate School, 501 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oxford Middle School, 222 Bramlett Blvd.

Breakfast, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oxford High School, 101 Charger Loop

Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free meals will also be served to all students attending Super Summer classes.

All meals follow the same U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition guidelines the school districts follow during the regular school year.

For questions regarding Summer Meals, contact the Oxford School District Child Nutrition Services Department at 662-234-3541.