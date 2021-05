The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Etta man Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence for the fourth time.

Hubbard Vinson

According to a report, Hubbard Vinson, 71, of Etta was driving in the area of Highway 30 East Thursday while allegedly intoxicated. Deputies discovered Vinson has been convicted of three previous DUI arrests.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond.

