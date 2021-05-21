Mayor Race Down to Two Candidates After Third Withdraws

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The mayoral election will now be between two candidates after Republican candidate Kyle Davis withdrew from the election Friday.

According to the City Clerk’s Office, Davis withdrew “due to a recent employment opportunity.”

The mayor race will now be between current Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Brandon Pettis. Both candidates are running as Independent.

The Municipal General Election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 8 and every one will cast their votes at the Oxford Conference Center.

Oxonians will cast their votes for the mayor as well as several seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Absentee voting will be open until noon on June 3.

Those who wish to cast an absentee vote must bring a valid photo ID to City Hall where a voting area has been set up in the lobby.

Here is a list of the candidates in each Ward:

Ward 2: incumbent Alderman Mark Huelse, (R), faces Democratic candidate Afton Thomas.

Ward 3: Democrat Brian Hyneman will run against Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble. There is no incumbent in the race as current Alderman Janice Antonow did not seek re-election.

Ward 5: incumbent Alderman Preston Taylor (D) will face Republican candidate Barney Chadwick.

Ward 6: incumbent Alderman Jason Bailey (R) will face Democratic candidate Miguel Centellas.

At-Large: incumbent Alderman John Morgan (I) is running against Democrat candidate Linda Porter Bishop.

Ward 1: Alderman Ricky Addy has no opponents and won the election during the April 6 primary. Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson also has no opponents.

To request a mail-in absentee ballot, call 662-232-2350 or email aatkinson@oxfordms.net or jtolleson@oxfordms.net.

For questions about which ward you live in, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.