Friday, May 21, 2021
Oxford Man Charged With Theft of a Tractor

The Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Old
Taylor Road on Monday for the theft of a tractor.

Matthew Hancock

Officers were able to locate the tractor nearby in a parking lot and made contact with Matthew Hancock, 38, of Oxford.

Investigators were notified about the incident and after further investigation, Hancock was arrested for grand larceny and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $10,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Hancock.

