The Oxford Police Department arrested a Saltillo man recently for cyberstalking.

Blake Parkinson

According to a report, on Wednesday, OPD took a report from an individual claiming their ex-boyfriend was threatening and harassing them over texts, social media and phone calls.

Later that day, police arrested Blake Parkinson, 27, of Saltillo. He was charged with cyberstalking and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

