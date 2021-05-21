Starkville Man Faces Several Felony Charges in Oxford

A Starkville man was arrested this week on several felony charges by the Oxford Police Department after linking him to at least two vehicle burglaries in Oxford.

According to a report, on Monday, OPD took a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2600 block of West Oxford Loop.

Octavious McMullen

Video footage of the area was obtained and investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle. Patrol officers were notified of the suspect vehicle and located it later that day.

A traffic stop was conducted for a moving violation and the driver was identified as Octavious McMullen, 21, of Starkville.

McMullen was subsequently arrested on possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after a firearm and illegal narcotics were located inside the vehicle.

Investigators were able to link McMullen to the auto burglary on West Oxford Loop along with another auto burglary from several weeks ago.

McMullen was also charged with two counts of auto burglary.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $7,500 bond; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

