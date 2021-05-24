Donation from Alumnus Supports UM Website, Brand Efforts

Mike Glenn. Photo by Bill Dabney/UM Foundation

A University of Mississippi alumnus and retired FedEx executive has provided University Marketing and Communications with a substantial gift to support the modernization of the university’s digital communications and marketing function.

T. Michael Glenn (BBA 77), former executive vice president of market development and corporate communications for FedEx Corp., has given $150,000, which will be used to procure a digital asset management solution.

“Mike’s leadership roles at FedEx included oversight of their communications, so he knows and appreciates the importance of effective marketing and communications,” said Jim Zook, UM chief marketing and communications officer. “He has been a great sounding board for our team as we continue our efforts to elevate how we approach our work and tell the university’s story.”

A lifelong fan of Ole Miss athletics and ardent supporter of the university, Glenn said he is proud of his degree and has a deep love for the university.

“The university was instrumental in preparing me for my career at FedEx, and it is only appropriate that I give back to the university in any way I can,” said Glenn, who is serving a two-year term as the chair of the UM Foundation Board of Directors. “I am hopeful my family’s gift will inspire others to give to ensure we have best-in-class communication capabilities, as they are critical to student recruitment.”

The gift will enable the university to adopt a digital asset management platform, which will provide an online, cloud-based archive of every kind of digital resources created and captured at the university. These include photos, videos, graphic designs, logos, web-based content and designs, infographics, finished marketing collateral such as brochures or postcards, and much more.

A provider called Widen, which is used by many colleges and universities, has been contracted and will launch the platform this summer.

By Edwin B. Smith