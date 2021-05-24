Monday, May 24, 2021
Rebels Climb to No. 12 in D1Baseball

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Heading into the SEC Tournament in Hoover this week, Ole Miss climbed one spot in the D1Baseball rankings to No. 12 in the country.

Ole Miss (38-17, 18-12 SEC) closed out the 2021 regular season by taking two-of-three games from the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. 

The Rebels head into the SEC tournament on a roll after series wins over Vanderbilt and Georgia. 

Ole Miss joins five other teams from the SEC in this week’s D1Baseball Top 25 poll with Arkansas sitting at No. 1.

Ole Miss will take the diamond inside the Hoover Met on Tuesday as the five seed meeting the 12-seeded Auburn Tigers in the final game of the night on the SEC Network. 

