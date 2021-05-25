Local, State Law Enforcement to Beef Up Holiday Weekend Patrols

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Local and state law enforcement agencies will take to the roads this holiday weekend in an effort to make sure everyone has a safe Memorial Day.

Image via the MHP.

Beginning Wednesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Louisiana State Police, will conduct the “Line to Line” traffic safety initiative on Interstate 55.

This high-visibility safety initiative will precede the Memorial Day travel period and is designed to keep motorists safe during peak travel times. Troopers in their respective states will be placed statewide on Interstate 55 to reduce the number of crashes, promote seatbelt usage, deter speeding and remove impaired drivers.

“Our goal with “Line to Line” is to raise driving safety awareness as we approach the Memorial Day holiday travel period. We encourage drivers to remember that their actions behind the wheel have consequences, both good and bad, for themselves and others,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Image via OPD

“If everyone will simply slow down, buckle up, put down their phone and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can all have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.”

The Oxford Police Department will also have extra patrol officers out all this week and over the holiday weekend to do seatbelt checks and DUI enforcement as part of its “Click It Or Ticket” campaign.

Last year, MHP investigated 157 crashes including two fatalities on state highways during the Memorial Day Weekend.