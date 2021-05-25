Precautionary Boil Water Notice in Effect for South Oxford

Image via Oxford Utilities

The city of Oxford has issued a self-imposed precautionary boil water notice for customers living south of the Highway 7/South Lamar Boulevard/County Road 401 intersection.

The notice is following a water main break near the intersection of Fudgetown Road and County Road 401.

Subdivisions affected by the precautionary boil water notice include, but are not limited to, South Pointe, Twingates, Yocona Ridge, Franklin Farms and Cross Creek.

The notice is following a water main break near the intersection of Fudgetown Road and County Road 401. Photo via Oxford Utilities

The city will be collecting water samples to be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health and results are expected by Thursday. Pending the results, the boil water notice is expected to be lifted.

Until the precautionary notice is lifted, customer are advised to boil all water for one minute and to follow these guidelines:

Do not drink tap water

Do not drink water from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill bacteria

Do not use tap water to make drinks

Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates

Wash fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water

Wash hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as the water is not swallowed

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least 1 minute

Use boiled water to make drinks, juices or infant formula

Visit www.oxfordms.net for an interactive map of the areas affected and updates.

Staff report