2 Juveniles Charged With Abbeville Mini Mart Burglary

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two juveniles Monday for allegedly breaking into the Abbeville Mini Mart earlier this month.

Both juveniles were charged with commercial burglary. Their cases will be heard in the Youth Court of Lafayette County. Their names were not released due to being minors.

The Mini Mart was broken into about midnight on May 12. At that time, the sheriff’s department released a surveillance video on its Facebook page that showed one of the subjects was armed with a handgun during the burglary. The two entered the store after throwing something at the front door and shattering the glass.

