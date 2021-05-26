Ole Miss Projected as a 13 Seed in D1Baseball’s Latest Field of 64

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

College post-season baseball is here.

Teams are gathering around the country to take part in the conference tournament this week, trying to position themselves one last time before the Road to Omaha is unveiled on Memorial Day.

D1Baseball released its latest projected field of 64 on Tuesday as conference tournaments started to crank up.

Ole Miss (39-17) was reviled as a 13 overall seed prior to their 7-4 win over Auburn in Hoover on Tuesday night.

The Rebels as of now are projected to welcome in Wright State, Louisiana Tech and Virginia into town for the Oxford Regional.

The Oxford Regional is projected to matched up with the No. 4 national Arizona Wildcats and the Tucson Regional for super regionals and a change to go Omaha.

D1Baseball projects that the SEC will have six of the 16 sites with four of those to be national sites. National would be Fayetteville, Nashville, Knoxville and Starkville along with Gainesville and Oxford.

The Rebels return to action tonight as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The first pitch is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.