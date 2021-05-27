SEC Tournament Schedule Changes Due to Weather Concerns

As the weekend approaches and the SEC Tournament field shrinks to the final six teams, Friday’s slate of games has been moved up due to weather concerns in the Hoover, Alabama, area.

The first game will have Tennessee taking on the Florida Gators at 10 a.m. CT.



Ole Miss will take the diamond against the loser of Arkansas and Vanderbilt 35 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.



The semifinals of the SEC Tournament are slated for Saturday, followed by the championship game on Sunday.

