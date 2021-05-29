Sunday, May 30, 2021
Ole Miss Falls to Arkansas in Semifinals of SEC Tournament

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Jacob Gonzalez with a two-run double. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss’s run in the 2021 SEC Tournament comes to a close in the semifinals against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 3-2 loss on Saturday.

Ole Miss (41-19) had to climb from behind to tie the game but came up short in making the championship game for the third straight time.

The Rebels starter Cody Adcock had a shake at the top of the first as Arkansas’ Cullen Smith belted a two-run home run into the Ole Miss bullpen.

“Adcock had a good outing outside the first inning with a two-run home run,” Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst said.

Adcock kept the Razorbacks off the board through the next 3.1 frames. He worked around a triple and two base knocks.

Adcock set a new career-high with 4.1 innings worked surrendered two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Ole Miss answered with two runs on a double by Jacob Gonzalez. The Rebels had bases loaded with one out on Gonzalez’s double that scored Hayden Leatherwood and TJ McCants.

Bianco made a call to the bullpen and brought in Jackson Kimbrell in the fifth. 

The Razorbacks answered with the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the sixth off the barrel of Jalen Battles that scores Charlie Welch, who walked to open the inning. 

Kimbrell tossed 1.2 innings and surrendered a run on a hit while striking out two Razorbacks and allowing two free passes. Kimbrell turned the ball over to right-hander Wes Burton in the game in the sixth.

The Rebels now turn their attention to the Road to Omaha selection on Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.

