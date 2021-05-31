Community Gathers at Veterans Park to Honor Those Who Gave All

A memorial monument at the Veterans Park.









Commanders of Lafayette County veteran associations, Ray Wilburn of DAV, Gregory Lovelady of VFW and Dennis Bullard of American Legion raise the flag.

Ms. Senior Mississippi 70s Mary West holds her grandson, J.R.

Those attending the ceremony were treated to lunch.

Ed Woods was the main cook for the day.

Bobby Freeman helps himself to some lunch.

Eliza enjoyed the ceremony but really liked the air conditioning inside the Veterans Building.

Angie Brummett enjoys a burger.

The ceremony opened in prayer. Oxford Community Memorial Day Ceremony. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Local veterans and community members gathered in Veterans Park for the annual Community Memorial Day Ceremony Monday to honor and remember veterans who gave all.

“Today is the day that we honor our fallen heroes,” said Dennis Bullard, commander of the American Legion, “Not only the veterans who died on the battlefield but also veterans who died from their injuries later on — weeks, months, sometimes years later.”

The brief ceremony opened with prayer, followed by the three commanders of the Oxford veterans organizations — the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign War and the American Legion — raising the American flag at Veterans Park back to full staff.

On Memorial Day, the flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only. Then, it is raised to the top of the staff until sunset.

“We’ve been hearing a lot about privilege lately,” said Gregory Lovelady, commander of the VFW. “Well, it’s a privilege being an American. Privilege is serving our country and remembering the poor souls who died on the battlefield.”

Lovelady called for a moment of silence to remember the fallen veterans.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Rep. Nicole Boyd also attended the ceremony.

Afterward, the crowd walked down the hill to the Veterans Building where Ed Wood cooked up 100 or more hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone.

“I think we all tend to forget what so many men and women have done for us,” said Mary East, longtime Lafayette County resident and the reigning Senior Mississippi 70s.