A Closer Look at the SEMO Redhawks

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Over the next couple of days leading up to the NCAA Tournament, Hotty Toddy News is going to take an in-depth look at the teams in the field coming to Oxford.

Ole Miss will open the 2021 Oxford Regional on Friday against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Swayze. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN 3.

Southeast Missouri enters as the four seed with a 30-20 overall record out of the Ohio Valley Conference after taking two-of-three from Murray State last weekend to punch their ticket into the field of 64.

SEMO has a 83 RPI on the season.

The Redhawks and the Rebels have a lot of common opponents this season including an SEC foe. Back at the end of February, the Redhawks took on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a four-game series in Fayetteville. In the first game, SEMO took Arkansas to extra innings to fall by the score of 6-5.

The Redhawks have Dylan Dodd on the mound this season, who has a 2.78 ERA and a 9-1 record with 90.2 innings worked. Dodd has struck out 113 sluggers and only allowed 14 walks. Opponents batting average against the southpaw is .216.

At the plate, SEMO has two batters batting over .300 led by Tyler Wilber at .389 with the team-high in RBI at 49. His teammate Jevon Mason is right behind him with a .371 average and a team-high in doubles with 14. The Redhawks are led in home runs by Wade Stauss with 14 on the season.