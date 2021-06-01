MHP Investigated 3 Fatal Wrecks Over Holiday Weekend; No Local Deaths Reported

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County over the Memorial Day holiday weekend; however, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to three fatal wrecks on state highways in other areas.

One of the crashes resulted in the death of MHP Trooper John Harris.

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy said there were no fatalities on local county roads.

“Everybody made it home safe in Lafayette County,” he said Tuesday morning.

According to the MHP, during its Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period — which ran from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Monday — troopers issued 5,734 citations and made 160 arrests for DUI.

They investigated a total of 104 crashes, which included three fatalities.

The fatal wrecks occurred in Madison County, Newton County and Leake County.

In Troop E, which covers several counties in northwest Mississippi including Lafayette County, troopers issued 821 citations and made 33 DUI arrests. They investigated 17 wrecks that resulted in nine people suffering injuries.

The Oxford Police Department responded to 17 wrecks and made eight arrests for DUI and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to two wrecks and made no DUI arrests.

From May 27 through May 31, AAA expected more than 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000. About 1.9 million people were expected to have traveled over the weekend in the Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee region.

Actual travel data from AAA was not yet available Tuesday.

Below is the information on the fatal wrecks being investigated by the MHP: