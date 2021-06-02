A Look at the Florida State Seminoles

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Florida State Seminoles come into the 2021 Oxford Regional as the number three seed looking to make it too Omaha.

Florida State ended the regular season with a 30-22 overall record and a 20-16 mark in the ACC. The Seminoles are ranked No. 23 in the nation in D1Baseball.

On Friday, FSU will be making their 43rd consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament as they step onto the diamond of Swayze Field to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Florida State comes into the regional with a .245 team batting average led by Matheu Nelson with a .332 average and a team-high 22 home runs and 64 RBI. He also has a fielding percentage of .995.

As a club, FSU has hit a total of 74 home runs on the season.

On the mound, the Seminoles ace Parker Messick who is 7-2 on the season with a 3.32 ERA. Messick has logged a total of 84.0 innings on the bump and has 121 strikeouts to 23 walks on the season.

This season, Florida State took on the Florida Gators twice during the regular season. As the two clubs split the midweek series.

Florida State and Southern Miss will open the regional at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. The winner will advance into the winners bracket and the loser will play the loser of game two between Ole Miss and SEMO.