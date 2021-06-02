mTrade Park Set to Host the North Mississippi Global USSSA State Championship

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The one of the 14 diamonds at mTrade Park. Photo courtesy of Clay Brownlee.

The North Mississippi Global USSA State Baseball Championship returns to mTrade Park this weekend.

A total of 76 teams that range from ages 8-14 will embark onto one of the 14 diamonds at mTrade looking to be named state champions.

During the weekend, teams will be able to take in the NCAA Regionals at the Oxford-University Swayze Field on the University of Mississippi campus. Assistant Director Clay Brownlee told HottyToddy.com that he believes that Ole Miss hosting the NCAA Regionals helps in getting participants to the State Baseball Championships.

“We plan these tournaments out in advance,” Brownlee said. “So you’re hoping that Ole Miss has a great year like they’ve had and get the opportunity to host. It’s just the icing on the cake for our teams playing with us to have a chance to see a NCAA regional in between their games while also experiencing our great restaurants and shops in town.”

This weekend, park directors expect a crowd of 3,000 people to walk through the MTrade gates.

The park has added items to its concession stand including Popeyes chicken sandwiches on Sundays and loaded caffeine teas.

This year, mTrade has been holding tournaments since Feb. 1. The park has had a total of 14 tournaments.

“This will be the 10th baseball tournament,” Brownlee said. “(We also) have had four fast-pitch tournaments to date.”

As summer gets underway, people are getting out more and travelling with youth baseball and softball teams after everything being closed down due to COVID-19 last year.

“People are just excited to be able to get back out and play ball again and we are so glad to be able to host them and provide the first-class experience we’ve always done,” Brownlee said.