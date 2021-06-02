Small ‘Sinkhole’ in Grand Oaks Now Repaired

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the city and Oxford Police Department reported a sinkhole had developed at Lyles Drive and Barron Street. Photo via OPD’s Facebook.

A small “sinkhole” that occurred in Grand Oaks last night has been repaired, according to City Engineer Reanna Mayoral.

Around 10 p.m., the city and Oxford Police Department reported a sinkhole had developed at Lyles Drive and Barron Street.

The city’s Street Department responded and investigated the void in the road.

“They excavated down and got to where everything was solid and filled it back in with crushed stone,” Mayoral said Wednesday morning. “We believe it’s an issue with the sewer line.”

Mayoral said the Sewer Department will be investigating the sewer line and hole this afternoon once the rain stops.

The sinkhole was not caused by the rain, according to Mayoral.

“Every once in a while you’ll see around the bottom of a manhole a little opening that will slowly suck sand through it,” Mayoral said. “So the sand will infiltrate into the sewer line and create a hole.”

The road is currently open, she said.