Thursday, June 3, 2021
Fourth Annual Landscaping Camp a Success With 50+ Attending

The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation hosted the 4th annual award-winning Landscaping Camp recently.

The event was a sellout with 50 campers attending from Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and all across the state of Mississippi.

Former Ole Miss Chancellor Dr. Robert Khayat was a special guest and introduced keynote speaker Jeff McManus at the opening dinner.

Other landscape professional speakers during the weekend included Steven Tucker, MSU Extension Agent; Katherine Sharp Webb with Farmstead Florals; and Greg Pinion, Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the city of Oxford. 

