Fourth Annual Landscaping Camp a Success With 50+ Attending

Jeff McManus and Rosie Vassallo Photos by Rosie Vassallo.

Peggy McKey and former Chancellor Robert Khayat

From left, Jane Jameson, Alice Nunn and Linnie Frazier

Barbara Siedell and Monte Ochs

Sharon Grace and Deeann Householder

Lydia Robertson, Leslie Brooks, Tracie Russell and Linda Liggins

Connie Hunter

From left, Sherri Lindekins, Sasha Hedges, Barbara Siedell and Stella Hester

Jeff McManus speaks during the event.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation hosted the 4th annual award-winning Landscaping Camp recently.

The event was a sellout with 50 campers attending from Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and all across the state of Mississippi.

Former Ole Miss Chancellor Dr. Robert Khayat was a special guest and introduced keynote speaker Jeff McManus at the opening dinner.

Other landscape professional speakers during the weekend included Steven Tucker, MSU Extension Agent; Katherine Sharp Webb with Farmstead Florals; and Greg Pinion, Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the city of Oxford.

Staff report