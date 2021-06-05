Seven Staff Members Receive Outstanding EEO Awards

The assistant director of campus recreation has been honored as the University of Mississippi’s overall outstanding staff member for 2021.

Shannon Richardson was recognized during the annual Staff Appreciation Awards program Tuesday (June 1) in the ballroom at The Inn at Ole Miss. The program was part of a weeklong celebration including learning opportunities, fun and active events, and social gatherings organized by the UM Staff Council.

“You all provide the support services for our staff, faculty, students and visitors that make our campus the great place that it is,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce, who presented the award. “Our staff is vital to the successful operation of our campuses. Thank you, everyone, for all that you do.”

Richardson, who received a $1,000 stipend and two season football tickets, said it is a humbling experience to be recognized at an institution where so many go above and beyond their job description. Last year, Richardson helped saved an Oxford man’s life after he went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the South Campus Recreation Center.

“I love working for the University of Mississippi because the of the amazing students and colleagues I’m in contact with every day,” she said. “It takes a team of many talents to make this campus great, and we have that here at Ole Miss. Thank you for this incredible honor.”

Boyce and Noel Wilkin, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, presented six other Outstanding Staff Member Awards, which include a $500 stipend, in their respective EEO categories:

Blair McElroy, senior international officer and director of study abroad, for EEO1

Penny Rice, manager of instructional technologies and the Faculty Technology Development Center, for EEO 3

Monika Rudd, ID Center coordinator, for EEO 4

Hope Herren, computer support specialist, for EEO 5

Charles “Bo” Thompson, carpenter II in student housing, for EEO 6

Rod Wilson, custodial supervisor; for EEO 7

EEO runners-up/honorable mentions included:

Alex Langhart, director of University Health Services, for EEO 1

J.R. Love, project manager for the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, EEO 3

Evelyn Johnson, administrative assistant in the Department of Sociology, and Lele Gillespie, project coordinator in the College of Liberal Arts, for EEO 4

Bruce Newell, information technology specialist in the Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, for EEO 5

James Moody, plumber, for EEO 6

Linda Quarles, custodian II, for EEO 7

The overall runner up was Marshall Crowther, staff physician at University Health Services.

Following the individual recognitions, Steven Holley, vice chancellor for administration and finance, presented the Dan Jones Team Service Award to the Department of Student Housing. The team members include John Yaun, Jeannie Hopper, Don Rogers, Chris Thornton, Tracey Vaughn, Danielle Meyer, Claire Lowe, Emily Styles, Abigail Justice and Deborah Dunn.

Honorable mention/runner-up for the Jones Award was the Center for Student Success and First Year Experience and Academic Outreach/School of Engineering Undergraduate Programs.

Attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony was limited in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Employees can pick up their certificates and lapel pins in recognition of 5, 10 and 15 years of service to the institution through Friday (June 4) in the Ole Miss Student Union lobby, near the Grove entrance.

By Edwin B. Smith