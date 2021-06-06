Donate School Supplies to Lyceum Locker to Help Ole Miss Students

Students who are unable to afford basic school supplies now have help. You can help, too.

Lyceum Locker, a closet of donated supplies, serves Ole Miss students who face barriers to success because they lack school supplies needed for their courses. Donations of pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, folders, highlighters, loose paper, calculators and Scantron forms are needed. Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be made here.

The University of Mississippi’s UMatter: Student Support and Advocacy program joined forces with the Academic Support Programs at the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience to jointly launch the school supply closet.

Donated items will be kept in the Academic Support Programs office on the first floor of Johnson Commons East. Students can come in during business hours – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday – and take any supplies they need.

The Lyceum Locker idea was conceived during the spring 2021 semester while Kayla VonBurg was teaching sections of EDHE 202: Fundamentals of Active Learning. The graduate assistant instructor noticed a few students consistently came to class without basic school supplies.

“I thought that it would be difficult to focus on their studies when basic needs for supplies were not met,” she said. “I wondered if the gap could potentially be bridged by a school supply closet where students can discreetly obtain essential school supplies free of charge.”

VonBurg was working with Mandi Bloodworth, a case manager in UMatter, as her practicum student at the time. She brought her idea to Bloodworth and assistant director Rebekah Reysen and learning specialist Jeremy Roberts of Academic Support Programs.

“We decided we would be able to partner the two departments in order to bring the Lyceum Locker to life,” VonBurg said.

To contribute, email Kayla VonBurg at kpvonbur@go.olemiss.edu and/or Mandi Bloodworth at mandib@olemiss.edu. VonBurg can pick up the supplies, or they may be dropped off at Johnson Commons East, Room 116.

UM Communications Staff Report