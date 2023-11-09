Fall Signing Day 2023: Seven OHS Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Left to Right: (Front) Reid Kent, Brady Stinnett, Sam Roy (Back) Lindsey Gillis, Addy Shorter, Kaitlyn Urbanek, Emma Reeder

During this morning’s National Signing Day event, seven Oxford Charger student-athletes solidified their commitment to play on the college level. Family, friends, and teammates gathered in the Ava Bonds auditorium as each player’s commitment was officially announced.

Emma Reeder (soccer)

Emma Reeder, a forward and team captain, will be signing with South Alabama. Her journey is nothing short of inspiring, showcasing a special talent and an unparalleled work ethic. Emma’s dedication, both in practice and in games, set the standard for excellence. She inspired her teammates with her unwavering commitment and pushed them to reach new heights. Emma, your signing with South Alabama is not just a personal triumph, but a celebration for our entire team and community. As you embark on this exciting new chapter, know that you carry with you the support and admiration of everyone here. Congratulations, Emma Reeder, on this incredible achievement. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you at South Alabama. Keep shining, keep scoring, and keep inspiring us all.

Kaitlyn Urbanek (soccer)

Kaitlyn Urbanek’s legacy as a standout goalkeeper and team captain has made an indelible mark on our school’s history. Her exceptional skills and unwavering determination both on and off the field exemplify her commitment to excellence. Furman University is gaining not only an outstanding athlete but a true leader and scholar. We are excited for Kaitlyn and this next step in her journey at Furman University, we have no doubt that she will continue to excel and make us all immensely proud. Her presence, both as a player and as a leader, will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who have had the privilege of witnessing her talents.

Addy Shorter (softball)

Addy Shorter has made a commitment to Jones Community College where she plans to pursue a degree in Sports Management. Addy’s many noteworthy accomplishments include MAC All-Star 2023, 400 Club 2023, MAC Rising Star 2022, Player of the Year 2020, 500 Club 2022, and MVP 2021.

Lindsey Gillis (softball)

Lindsey has committed to Northwest Community College in Oxford and will be pursuing a major in Nursing. Her notable accomplishments include being a part of the 500 Club, earning all-district first team recognition, and receiving all-division honors.

Sam Roy (baseball)

Sam is an accomplished outfielder who has signed with Holmes CC. In 2022, he maintained a .240 batting average, 3 doubles, and 12 runs batted in while exhibiting a .964 fielding percentage. Furthermore, he had the privilege of representing Region 2 during the Mississippi State Games in 2023.

Reid Kent (baseball)

Reid Kent, a shortstop for OHS, has officially signed with Itawamba Community College. His impressive 2022 stats include a .420 batting average, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 44 runs batted in, and 13 stolen bases. Kent has received several noteworthy accolades, including being named to the 2023 Region 1 – 6A 1st Team All Division, 2023 Mississippi Association of Coaches 2nd Team All State, 2023 Oxford Eagle April Athlete of the Month, and 2023 Prep Baseball Report MS Mizzuno Player of the Week (2/2023).

Brady Stinnett (baseball)

Brady is a skilled pitcher and infielder for OHS who officially committed to play for Ole Miss. Throughout his career, Brady has compiled impressive statistics, including 13 wins and 8 losses as a pitcher, a 3.44 earned run average, 146 strikeouts, one save, a .288 batting average, 16 doubles, seven home runs, and 60 runs batted in. Brady was also recognized for his exceptional performances and named 1st Team All Division in Region 1 – 6A in both 2022 and 2023.

