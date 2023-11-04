Basketball Kids Day on Monday to Impact Traffic

The SJB Pavilion. Photo via Wikipedia

The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team will host Kids’ Day on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. Expect traffic and parking delays on Hill Drive from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. due to game traffic.

The South Lot will be used during Kids’ Day, with five parking bays reserved for bus parking. The remaining parking will be available for day-to-day parking.

The drop-off bus route will take an All-American drive from the Pavilion to University Place to park in the South Lot.

The pick-up bus route will be from the South Lot to Manning Way and will turn right on Hill Drive to pick up from the northwest side of the Pavilion at Gate 3.

Email parking@olemiss.edu or call 662-915-7235 with any questions.

Staff report