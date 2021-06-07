Abbeville Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault

An Abbeville man was arrested recently on a felony charge of domestic assault.
On May 30th, the Oxford Police Department responded to Park Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Justin Williams, 29 of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Domestic assault becomes a felony charge if the suspect allegedly uses a weapon or strangulation against the victim.
Williams was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.
