Abbeville Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault

An Abbeville man was arrested recently on a felony charge of domestic assault.

Justin Williams

On May 30th, the Oxford Police Department responded to Park Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Justin Williams, 29 of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Domestic assault becomes a felony charge if the suspect allegedly uses a weapon or strangulation against the victim.

Williams was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report