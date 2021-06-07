Don’t Forget to Vote Tuesday for Oxford Mayor and Aldermen

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While it’s important to vote in national and state elections to choose a president or governor, decisions made by the mayor and Oxford Board of Aldermen directly impact all Oxonians daily.

On Tuesday, it’s time for all Oxford citizens to cast their votes for the person they want to lead Oxford as mayor and, for most residents, who they want representing them as their alderman.

The General Municpal Election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 8 at the Oxford Conference Center.

Only citizens living inside the city limits may vote in the election.

Everyone will cast a vote in the mayoral and Alderman At-Large races, while citizens living in wards 2, 3, 5, 6, will vote for their preferred candidate running for alderman.

Ward 1 Alderman Ricky Addy has no opponents and won the election during the April 6 primary. Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson also has no opponents

In the Mayoral race, Mayor Robyn Tannehill will face Independent candidate Brandon Pettis. Tannehill is running as an Independent.

In Ward 2, Republican candidate and incumbant Alderman Mark Huelse faces Democratic candidate Afton Thomas.

In Ward 3, Democrat Brian Hyneman winner will run against Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble. There is no incumbent in the race as current Alderman Janice Antonow did not seek re-election.

In Ward 5, Democrat candidate and incumbent Alderman Preston Taylor will face Republican candidate Barney Chadwick.

In Ward 6, Republican candidate and incumbent Alderman Jason Bailey will face Democratic candidate Miguel Centellas.

At-Large, Independent candidate and incumbent Alderman John Morgan is running against Democrat candidate Linda Porter Bishop.

Hotty Toddy News ran Q&As last week with each of the candidates in the mayoral race and in the Wards 2, 3, 5, 6 and At-large races.

Since none of the races have more than two candidates, there will not be a runoff election.

For questions about which ward you live in, call the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.