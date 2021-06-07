More Rain Expected for Most of the Week in Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the National Weather Service

Keep the umbrellas handy, folks.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to fall in Lafayette County for at least the next four days.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout today with another round of storms headed into the area after 3 p.m. that will continue until about 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, there is currently a 60 to 70 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. and then possible thunderstorms after 1 p.m. that will continue throughout the day and overnight.

Wednesday’s chance for showers and thunderstorms is currently 70 percent, dropping to 50 percent at night. There is also a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

The clouds will keep the high around 82 degrees through Thursday.

The chance for rain remains Friday through Sunday, albeit currently at a 20-30 percent chance; however, temperatures are expected to creep back up to around 88 degrees over the weekend.

While some of the showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall, severe weather is not expected with the storms.

Currently, there are no weather watches, advisories or warnings issued for Lafayette County.

