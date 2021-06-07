Two Arrested in Connection to Eagle Point Auto Burglaries

Kenshawn Harden, left, and Tyler Owens, right. Mugs via OPD.

The Oxford Police Department arrested two Oxford men in connection to several recent vehicle burglaries.

On May 29, OPD received multiple reports of auto burglaries in the areas of Eagle Point Loop, Chinkapin Loop and the Ricky D. Britt Boulevard.

Multiple guns and large amounts of cash were stolen.

The investigation led to the arrests of Kenshawn Harden, 19, and Tyler Owens, 20, both of

Oxford). They were both charged with six counts of auto burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary.

They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each booked on $50,000 bonds; however, Harden’s bond was revoked due to him being out on a previously felony bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Owens.

Staff report