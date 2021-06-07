Monday, June 7, 2021
Woman Killed by Vehicle While Walking by Oxford Gas Station

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle near an Oxford gas station.

At about 1:10 p.m., the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office responded to the Marathon gas station on South Lamar Boulevard after it was reported a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy.

The incident is under investigation by OPD. More details are expected to be released pending the investigation and the notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check with www.hottytoddy.com for updates.

