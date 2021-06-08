Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Game Times Slated for the Tucson Super Regional Matchup

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 12 seed Ole Miss heads out to Tucson, Arizona, this weekend to take on the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats in the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament. 

The NCAA has released the game times for this weekend’s slate. Ole Miss (44-20) and Arizona will step between the chalk starting on Friday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU, Saturday at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and the final, if necessary, game on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT on either ESPN 2 or ESPNU. 

The Super Regional is a best-of-three-games series with the winner advancing to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. 

The Rebels are going to play in their seventh Super Regional after a 12-9 victory over Southern Miss to claim the Oxford Regional. Coach Mike Bianco and his staff are making their second straight appearance in a Super Regional. In 2019, the Ole Miss season came to a close in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Ole Miss is two wins away from making it to Omaha. The last appearance was in 2014. 

