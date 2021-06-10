Gonzalez Tabbed Freshman All-American

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team on Wednesday.

The Glendora, California, native is the first Rebel to earn Freshman All-American honors since Zach Cozart in 2005.

Gonzalez has started every game at shortstop this season and leads the Rebels with a .351 batting average, 68 runs scored and 88 hits as Ole Miss heads into Super Regional action against the No. 5 national seed Arizona this weekend.

The Rebels shortstop is one of 14 players in college baseball with 80 hits, 50 runs and 50 RBI on the season.

Gonzalez leads the SEC in hits and runs scored for the season, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the nation in those categories. He leads all true freshmen nationally in both hits and runs scored.

In addition to being one of college baseball’s most dangerous hitters, Gonzalez has been phenomenal in the field, earning his way onto the SportsCenter Top 10 on multiple occasions.

Gonzalez and the Rebels take the diamond on Friday against Arizona at 8 p.m. CT on ESPU.