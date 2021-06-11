Man Charged With Murdering His Wife Who Was a Teacher

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A Lafayette County man is in jail tonight charged with the murder of his wife.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to 204 Spring Lake Cove for a welfare check.

David Lee Swims, Jr.

Anteeatta “Tee” Archie Swims, 36, was found dead. Her husband, David Lee Swims Jr., 41, was arrested and charged with murder.

The cause of death was not released Friday. Anteeatta Swims was a teacher with the South Panola School District.

Swims was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $100,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at 662-234-6421.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will provide updates as they become available.