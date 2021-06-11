Friday, June 11, 2021
Sheriff’s Department Warns Against Disturbing Phone Scam

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is warning people against a phone scam where the caller threatens harm to family members if payment is not made.

According to LCSD, phone calls are being made randomly, and the caller is threatening to hurt the person’s child, spouse or other family members.

“They are saying they are holding your family member,” the LCSD posted on social media this morning.

The callers have someone screaming in the background and threaten that if the person does not make arrangements to pay them, they will “do terrible things” to the family member.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who receives this type of phone call to report it to the police immediately.

“Please don’t panic and send money,” the LCSD stated. “It is a scam.”

Staff report

