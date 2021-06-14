Lafayette School Board Hires Former Senatobia Superintendent, Reception Wednesday

Jay Foster was chosen to be the next superintendent of the Lafayette County School Board.

The Lafayette County School Board has selected Jay Foster to be the next superintendent of the Lafayette County School District.

Foster was superintendent of Senatobia Municipal Schools for nine years, from 2011 to 2020. He now resides in Lafayette County with his wife, Jennifer, who will join the Lafayette Elementary School faculty in the fall.

He will officially start on July 1.

Current superintendent Adam Pugh announced in April that he would be retiring from the school district at the end of this school year.

The Fosters have three children: Bailey Brooke, a recent graduate of Delta State University, John Michael, a sophomore at Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Katherine Grace, a junior at Lafayette High School.

The public is invited to the central office boardroom for a 9 a.m.-noon, come-and-go reception Wednesday, June 16.

Staff report