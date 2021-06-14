Monday, June 14, 2021
Malco Oxford Studio Cinema Reopens

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Malco Oxford Studio Cinema recently reopened its doors to the public to come and enjoy movies.

The theatre on West Jackson has opened for the first time this year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March 2020.

Malco Theatres VP and Director of Marketing Karen Melton told HottyToddy.com that “the theatre has been open for a couple of weeks now.”

The reopening means Oxford now has two locations for moviegoers. AmStar Oxford
Movie theater is in the Quintard Mall.

See what is playing this week at Malco Oxford Studio Cinema.

