Malco Oxford Studio Cinema Reopens

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Malco Oxford Studio Cinema recently reopened its doors to the public to come and enjoy movies.

The theatre on West Jackson has opened for the first time this year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March 2020.

Malco Theatres VP and Director of Marketing Karen Melton told HottyToddy.com that “the theatre has been open for a couple of weeks now.”

The reopening means Oxford now has two locations for moviegoers. AmStar Oxford

Movie theater is in the Quintard Mall.

