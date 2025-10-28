Biggest, Baddest Art Show

Members of Oxford Artists’ Guild are having their annual exclusive art exhibition from November 5th through January 4th. Artworks will be available for viewing during regular hours or after hours during special events. All original works of various media will be displayed and available for purchase on the walls of the historic Powerhouse. A reception will take place on Thursday, November 11th from 6 to 8 PM. Attendees can vote for their favorite piece and enter a drawing for a $100 cash prize. Participants must be over 18 and present to win. Awards and the cash prize winner will be announced at 7:30. As a bonus, a “Pop Up” art sale during the reception will feature additional works for sale. The public is invited to attend. For more information, email oxfordartistsguild@gmail.com.
Dates: November 5 – January 4
Location: The Powerhouse
Reception: November 11 from 6 PM – 8 PM
Members exhibiting in the show include:
Carol Roark, Linda Peters, Debbie Myers, Pam Locke, Rosie Vassallo, Andi Bedsworth, Tiffeny Owens, Lori Blaylock, Sharon Clemmer, Nancy Mitchell, Sandie McLaughlin, Mary Hickman, Susan Rose, Taylor Peters, Suzanne Talbert, Tammy Oliver Cook, Emily Wiggins, Linda Scott, Melanie Huckaby, Shelia Mcmillen, Lynn Ingram, Jessica Ellington, Ruth Ann, Locke, Stephanie Mullins, Hanne Gaycken
