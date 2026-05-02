Post Malone’s Oxford Stop Cut From Upcoming Stadium Tour

Post Malone has canceled five shows on his upcoming Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2, including the Oxford stop at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Post Malone’s summer stadium run is getting pushed back, and Oxford is among the cities losing a show. The artist announced Friday that he is canceling all May dates on his Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2, citing the need for more time to finish his new music. In a handwritten message posted to Instagram, he told fans he wasn’t ready to launch the tour as scheduled and needed roughly three more weeks to complete the project.

The cancellations include stops in El Paso, Waco, Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Tampa, and Oxford, where Post Malone and Jelly Roll had been scheduled to perform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on June 5. The Oxford date was one of several college‑town shows cut from the first leg of the tour.

Ole Miss Athletics notified ticketholders Friday that refunds for the Oxford show will be processed immediately. Fans who purchased through the school’s ticket office were told to expect refunds within 14 days, covering admission, parking, fees, and VIP packages. Third‑party buyers were directed to contact their ticket sellers.

While Malone emphasized that the delay is about finishing his upcoming double album, several of the canceled shows had reportedly struggled with ticket sales, with some venues offering discounts and student promotions in recent weeks. Widespread ticket availability at multiple venues was reported by Digital Music News, which cited seating charts and pricing data showing large sections unsold in the weeks leading up to the tour.

The rescheduled tour is now set to begin June 12 in Indianapolis.

Post Malone, born Austin Post, is one of the most commercially successful artists of the last decade, blending hip‑hop, pop, and country influences into a style that’s made him a fixture on radio and streaming charts. He’s known for hits like Circles, Rockstar, and Sunflower, and for a touring schedule that usually packs stadiums and arenas. His shows tend to draw a wide mix of fans, which is part of why the Oxford date had been circled on the calendar for months.