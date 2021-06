A local man was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery by the Oxford Police Department.

Duanne Kelley

According to a report, officers responded to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square sometime on Friday about a sexual battery incident.

The suspect, later identified as Duanne Kelley, 42, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Kelley was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $25,000 bond.

Staff report