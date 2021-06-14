Ole Miss Announces Several Head Coach Contract Extensions

As Ole Miss wraps up one of the most successful sports seasons in school history, the athletics department has announced contract extensions for many of its head coaches, including national championship women’s golf coach Kory Henkes.

Others include Ole Miss rifle coach Marsha Beasley, whose team finished third in the nation this year; soccer coach Matt Mott and men’s tennis coach Toby Hansson, who guided their respective squads to the Sweet 16; NCAA Tournament coaches Mark Beyers with women’s tennis, Chris Malloy with men’s golf and Jamie Trachsel with softball; and volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth, who completed her first full season at the helm.

“As this season showed, we are going to compete for and win championships at Ole Miss, and with our current coaching roster, we are equipped to make our women’s golf national title just one of many more to come,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “I could not be prouder of how our coaches managed their programs through the adversity and uncertainty of the pandemic. Under our coaches’ outstanding leadership, our student-athletes not only survived but thrived and experienced some of the best seasons in school history. As our lives return to normal, our teams are in an optimal position to ride this momentum to even greater heights moving forward.”

The extension for Henkes comes on the heels of a magical 2020-21 campaign that culminated with the first team national championship at Ole Miss in more than half a century, earning WGCA National Coach of the Year honors for her efforts. The historic season came just two years after Henkes led the Rebels to their first-ever SEC Championship in 2018-19. During her six seasons in Oxford, Henkes has guided Ole Miss to 10 tournament titles and coached up All-American talent in Julia Johnson and Kennedy Swann.

An eight-time NCAA Champion as a head coach, Beasley has transformed the Ole Miss rifle program into a title contender. This past season, Beasley guided the Rebels to a No. 1 overall ranking, a share of the Great America Rifle Conference regular season crown and their first NCAA Championship berth in 15 years. Recognized by the College Rifle Coaches Association, Beasley was named Coach of the Year after Ole Miss placed third overall at the national meet and had four student-athletes named All-Americans.

Mott secures his stay in Oxford following one of the most successful seasons on the pitch Ole Miss has ever seen, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history with an upset over No. 8 national seed USC. Of the nine total NCAA Tournament appearances for the Rebels, five have come during Mott’s 11 years at the helm. Mott has coached his players to five All-America nods and 19 All-SEC selections.

Hansson led the Rebels to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2020-21, the third under his guidance. The Rebels finished the spring season ranked as the No. 14 team in the nation and No. 1 team in the ITA South, peaking in the national rankings at No. 9. Hansson has led Ole Miss to an NCAA bid in each of his six seasons, collecting his 100th victory in Oxford earlier this spring. At the individual level, the Rebels placed three singles participants and one doubles team in the NCAA Individual Championships.

With Beyers serving for 20 years at the helm of the women’s tennis program, the Rebels earned an NCAA Championship berth for the 13thtime under his watch in 2020-21. Finishing the season No. 28 in the nation, Ole Miss placed third in the ITA Southern Region, picking up six wins over ranked foes. A long-time veteran of the coaching ranks, Beyers earned his 300th career win this past season, collecting more than 250 during his time at Ole Miss.

Guiding his alma mater since the fall of 2014, Malloy has taken the men’s golf program to new heights. That includes five postseason appearances in six opportunities to go along with six team tournament titles, 14 school records and 16 individual medalists. This past spring, Ole Miss earned its fourth straight NCAA Regional berth and recorded two of the top 10 rounds in program history. Individually, Jackson Suber received First Team All-SEC honors under Malloy’s tutelage.

Bringing 10 years of head coaching experience to Oxford, Trachsel completed a successful first season at Ole Miss in which the Rebels received a fifth-consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament. The 2019 NFCA Great Lakes Region Coach of the Year took over an Ole Miss squad that was picked to finish last in the 2021 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll and steered the team to an eighth-place finish with a 12-12 record, the second-most conference wins in a season in program history.

Banwarth receives the extension after a year of growth from a young Rebel squad in her first season in Oxford. Banwarth coached GG Carvacho to SEC Freshman of the Week honors, while also entering the Rebel record book with a single match rally-scoring era record of 18.0 blocks against LSU. The first Mississippi native on the Rebel roster since 2002 joins the squad heading into year two under Banwarth with the signing of PrepVolleyball.com All-American Julia Dyess out of Brandon.

