Jacob Gonzalez Tabbed to his Second Freshman All-American Team

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez earned his second Freshman All-American Team honor on Monday from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

This season, Gonzalez has started every at game at shortstop and led the Rebels with a .355 batting average, 73 runs scored and 93 hits. The Glendora, California native set single-season freshmen records in games played, runs scored, RBI (55), total bases (147) and walks (38) since arriving in Oxford.

Gonzalez leads the SEC in hits and runs scored for the season, ranking fourth in the nation in those categories. He leads all true freshmen nationally in both hits and runs scored.

Gonzalez was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team last week.

Other accolades for Gonzalez this season include the SEC All-Freshman Team and two SEC Freshman of the Week awards.

