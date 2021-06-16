Several Seats Open on Oxford Commissions

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With the municipal elections for Oxford mayor and aldermen are over, there are still plenty of ways for citizens to get involved in guiding Oxford’s future by serving on one of its many commissions.

Brian Hyneman currently is the chairman of the Oxford Planning Commission; however, he won the Ward 3 alderman race last week leaving a seat open on the Planning Commission.

There are also open seats on the Courthouse Square Preservation Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Pathways Commission.

All positions are voluntary service.

“We have a lot of turnover right now so we would encourage anyone who has interest in serving their community in one of these roles to send us a letter of interest,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

Letters of interest can be emailed to cityhall@oxfordms.net or dropped off at City Hall on Square.

The Oxford Planning Commission considers ordinances, codes and districts. All development in Oxford must go through the Planning Commission and be approved to proceed. The Planning Commission works closely with the Planning Department.

The Courthouse Square Historic Preservation Commission oversees the Courthouse Square District, while the Historic Preservation Commission oversees the more residential areas – South Lamar District, the Depot District, the Jefferson Madison District and the North Lamar District.

Businesses and homes inside the historical districts must adhere to the city’s design guidelines and property owners request Certificates of Appropriateness for renovations and new construction from the commissions inside those districts.

The Pathways Commission helps to plan projects to diversify and increase transportation and recreation opportunities in Oxford by creating an interconnected grid of bike lanes, pedestrian sidewalks and multi-use paths.

All commissions regularly meet once a month. Occasionally, additional special meetings are scheduled as needed.