Oxford Mayor to Participate in National Affordable Housing Webinar

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill was one of four mayors chosen to take part in a national webinar to discuss how to increase affordable housing options across the country.

“I am honored to be participating in this forum on Monday, representing mayors of small towns across America,” Tannehill said Friday.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill

Tannehill will join three other mayors – Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Denver and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago – along with officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday in an online, virtual discussion, “Innovative Partnerships for Affordable Housing: Working Together to Respond, Stabilize and Recover.

The event, presented by Enterprise, will feature a recorded keynote address from HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

Panelists will discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on housing affordability and highlight efforts to respond to the crisis, stabilize households and ensure the long-term equitable recovery of our communities.

Leading the discussion will be Enterprise President and CEO Priscilla Almodovar and Solutions Division President Jacqueline Waggoner.

For more information or to register for the webinar, click here.