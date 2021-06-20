Ole Miss Extends Head Baseball Coach Bianco’s Contract by 4 years

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco’s contract with the Rebels has been extended for four years.

Bianco guided the Rebels to a 45-22 mark on the season and came up one game short of making it to Omaha falling to Arizona in the Super Regional.

“Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights,” Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Atheltics Keith Carter said in a statement. “We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play.

“Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction,” Carter added. “Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Bianco’s name was tied to the LSU head coaching job.

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford,” Bianco said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

During his tenure at the helm with the Rebels, Bianco has picked up 812 wins, 462 losses and a tie.

