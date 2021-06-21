Neighbor of WV Woman Killed in December Fire Charged with Arson

By Alyssa Schnugg

A Water Valley man has been arrested and charged with arson for his alleged role in a fire that claimed the life of a woman who lived nearby.

Kristina Michelle Jones died on Dec. 26, 2020, in a fire that burned her home in Water Valley Boat Landing Community.

According to local news reports, Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark D. Fulco reported that Billy Brooks, 42, was charged with arson Friday afternoon — charges that stem from his alleged role in the fire that claimed Jones’ life.

Brooks lived across the street from the burned mobile home. He was booked in the Yalobusha County Detention Center Friday afternoon and is being held on no bond. He has not been charged with her death.

The arrest comes five days after Jones’s sister-in-law was found murdered at the same location Sunday afternoon.

Ashley Henley, a former state representative, was cutting the grass outside the burned mobile home when she was shot.

Henley’s death garnered national media attention to both cases.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations, there will be no further comment at this time. As the investigations develop, information will be released as appropriate,” stated a press release from the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department.

